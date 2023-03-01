Two people injured following motorcycle versus car crash

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Two people went to the hospital following a motorcycle versus car crash.

According to Belpre Police Department the call came in at 2:39 pm for a motorcycle versus car on the 1600 block of Washington Blvd.

The driver of the car was transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, and the motorcycle driver transported himself to the hospital; both had unknown injuries.

Washington Blvd. was restricted to two lanes while crews were on scene, but has since reopened.

Agencies that responded included Belpre Police Department, Belpre Fire Department, Aaron’s Towing, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

