Wood Co. man to serve time after rescheduled sentencing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County man is receiving his sentencing after pleading guilty to delivery of a controlled substance.

Joseph Goodman is receiving two to ten years at the West Virginia Department of Corrections, for delivery of a controlled substance.

Goodman’s original sentencing date was February 17th. According to Wood Co. circuit judge, Robert Waters, Goodman had sent an image of a positive COVID-19 test, that was later found out to be a falsified image Goodman took from the internet.

Goodman’s attorney says her client did test positive and that he should be given alternative treatment for his addiction as a part of a plea agreement.

Wood Co. prosecuting attorney, Charlotte Dauphin says that Goodman failed many of his plea agreement statutes — including being screened positive for multiple drug tests from December 15th through January 27th.

“His plea agreement stated that should he fail to successfully complete a long-term in-patient program, failure to comply with the probation department, screening positive, failure to appear at all hearings and meetings there should be no agreement,” says Dauphin.

The defendant will need to pay felony court costs within one year of release and the court adds recommendation that Goodman participate in substance abuse program while serving time.

