An escape room is coming to Belpre Library

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Library is getting ready to hold an escape room for the community.

Branch Manager Casey Copeland explains the room is a science lab designed for you to escape and save the world.

This is great way for family and friends to come together according to Copeland.

“It’s just a really fun way to see families work together, and friends come in. A lot of kids enjoy the problem solving aspects of video games, but they don’t get to do that in real life. This is the chance to decipher codes, you get to figure out secret clues, hack into computers,. It’s a really great time and the kids always love it,” said Copeland.

The escape room will be open Friday starting at 4 pm and registration is required.

You can contact the library at 740-423-8381 or by sending them a message on Facebook.

Belpre Library has several other events going on this month that can be found on the Washington County Public Library website.

