Arts and entertainment events happening March 2nd-5th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Kelsi Ullom joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, March 2nd

  • Mosaics Exhibit from Artists at SW Resources 9:30am - 4:00pm @ Artsbridge
  • 2023 WVAEA Youth Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Birth- 2 years Story Time 10:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson Library
  • After School Teen Hangout-ages 12-19 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Emerson
  • After School Movies- rated G/PG-4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Library
  • Beginner Crochet 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • National Cold Cut and Soup Day 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Air Supply 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Friday, March 3rd

  • 2023 WVAEA Youth Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Emerson Library
  • Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Library
  • Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Emerson Library
  • Pre School Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta
  • Dinner & Piano with Jason Wyers 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Wendy Clark- pianist 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Friday Night Seafood Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • River Cities Orchestra Casino Night 7:00pm - 12:00am @ The Vault
  • Shamrock and Roll with David Huggins 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Over the Moon
  • Little Women: An Opera by Mark Adamo 8:00pm @Templeton-Blackburn OU

Saturday, March 4th

  • Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Birds of a Feather Walk 8:30am - 10:30am @ OH River Nat. Wildlife Refuge
  • 2023 WVAEA Youth Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Arty Party held at Artsbridge 10:00am - 12:00pm by Parkersburg Art Center
  • Classic Plastics Toy Expo 2023 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • SW Resources Exhibit Viewing 10:00am - 2:00pm @ Artsbridge
  • Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Sewing w Kindness - Medicine Bags 11:00am - 3:00pm @BB2CMakerspace
  • PreAudition Workshop for The Play That Goes Wrong 2:00pm @ Actors Guild
  • Watercolor Animals 2:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Death of a Gangster- Murder Mystery Dinner 6:00pm @ Campus Martius
  • Dinner & Piano with Jason Wyers 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Line Dancing 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Amputee Center
  • Comedy Club 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Little Women: An Opera by Mark Adamo 8:00pm @Templeton-Blackburn OU
  • The Hopewell 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, March 5th

  • Classic Plastics Toy Expo 2023 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Holistic Health and Psychic Fair 11:00am - 5:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Piano Brunch w Jason Wyers 11:00am-2:00pm@Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Marietta College Esbenshade Series- Fran Lebowitz 3:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

