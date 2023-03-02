Arts and entertainment events happening March 2nd-5th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, March 2nd

Mosaics Exhibit from Artists at SW Resources 9:30am - 4:00pm @ Artsbridge

2023 WVAEA Youth Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Birth- 2 years Story Time 10:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson Library

After School Teen Hangout-ages 12-19 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Emerson

After School Movies- rated G/PG-4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Library

Beginner Crochet 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace

National Cold Cut and Soup Day 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ The Changed Plate

Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Air Supply 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Friday, March 3rd

2023 WVAEA Youth Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Emerson Library

Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Library

Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Emerson Library

Pre School Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta

Dinner & Piano with Jason Wyers 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Wendy Clark- pianist 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Friday Night Seafood Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

River Cities Orchestra Casino Night 7:00pm - 12:00am @ The Vault

Shamrock and Roll with David Huggins 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Over the Moon

Little Women: An Opera by Mark Adamo 8:00pm @Templeton-Blackburn OU

Saturday, March 4th

Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco

Birds of a Feather Walk 8:30am - 10:30am @ OH River Nat. Wildlife Refuge

2023 WVAEA Youth Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Arty Party held at Artsbridge 10:00am - 12:00pm by Parkersburg Art Center

Classic Plastics Toy Expo 2023 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

SW Resources Exhibit Viewing 10:00am - 2:00pm @ Artsbridge

Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Sewing w Kindness - Medicine Bags 11:00am - 3:00pm @BB2CMakerspace

PreAudition Workshop for The Play That Goes Wrong 2:00pm @ Actors Guild

Watercolor Animals 2:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Death of a Gangster- Murder Mystery Dinner 6:00pm @ Campus Martius

Dinner & Piano with Jason Wyers 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Line Dancing 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Amputee Center

Comedy Club 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Little Women: An Opera by Mark Adamo 8:00pm @Templeton-Blackburn OU

The Hopewell 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, March 5th

Classic Plastics Toy Expo 2023 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Holistic Health and Psychic Fair 11:00am - 5:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Piano Brunch w Jason Wyers 11:00am-2:00pm@Blennerhassett Hotel

Marietta College Esbenshade Series- Fran Lebowitz 3:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

