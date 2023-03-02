Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says

A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in San Antonio. Federal health officials are warning parents of newborns, Thursday, March 2, 2023, to sterilize equipment used for both bottle- and breast-feeding after a baby died last year from a rare infection tied to a contaminated breast pump.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal health officials are warning parents of newborns to sterilize equipment used for both bottle- and breast-feeding after a baby died last year from a rare infection tied to a contaminated breast pump.

The infant, a premature boy, was infected with the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii, the same germ that sparked a recall and nationwide shortage of powdered infant formula last year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday.

But this baby’s infection was not caused by contaminated formula.

The child, who was hospitalized, had been fed a mix of breastmilk and liquid human milk fortifier through a tube. Genetic sequencing linked the infection to bacteria isolated from a breast pump used at home. Samples from expressed milk, a breast pump used in the hospital and the liquid human milk fortifier were all negative for the bacteria.

An investigation found that the home breast pump was cleaned in a household sink, sanitized and sometimes assembled while still moist.

Dr. Julia Haston, a CDC expert in pediatric infectious diseases, said the case underscores that cronobacter bacteria are found widely in the environment and can lead to severe and deadly infections.

“There are steps that people can take to prevent infections,” she said, including thoroughly washing, sanitizing and drying hands, equipment and all surfaces before feeding a baby.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A slight risk for severe thunderstorms is in place for the southwestern portion of the Mid-Ohio...
Active Weather Ahead for the Mid-Ohio Valley
Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
The Parkersburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety...
Parkersburg Detachment of WVSP to conduct a sobriety check point on March 9
Keith Wood
Former sheriff set for arraignment on charges related to time in office
Mudslide on Dupont road
UPDATE: Reported mudslide along Dupont Road

Latest News

A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence
A ceiling panel almost hit a woman at a subway station in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (WBZ,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman nearly hit by ceiling panel at subway station
The boy was identified as Kash Waylan Hodges.
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Heartbroken mother says 4-year-old son drowned in a pond
A ceiling panel almost hit a woman at a subway station in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (WBZ,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman nearly hit by ceiling panel at subway station
Rachael Ray is reportedly ending her daytime syndication talk show.
Reports: ‘Rachael Ray’ show ending after 17 seasons