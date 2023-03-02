Belpre’s new EMS service - What’s changing?

After Belpre terminated its contract with its previous EMS service, it's gearing up to start a...
After Belpre terminated its contract with its previous EMS service, it's gearing up to start a new one.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre officials are aiming to get the area’s new EMS service up and running in the next week and a half to two weeks. That’s according to Safety Service Director Connie Hoblitzell.

This comes after the city terminated its contract with Belpre’s last EMS service due to multiple violations. Some of those violations included not having mandatory licenses.

Hoblitzell said the new EMS corporation is an entirely separate organization. She added that none of the board members from the old EMS service are board members for the new one. The board is what runs the service.

When WTAP asked Hoblitzell what the city is doing to ensure there isn’t a repeat of what happened with the last EMS service, she said, “We’re getting all of our ducks in a row up front. We’re getting our EMS license, drug license to DEA, all the licenses necessary, all the accounts set up…,”

During the time in between terminating the contract with the old EMS service and starting with a new EMS service, Belpre has been using mutual aid from Little Hocking, Saint Joe, and WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

“We can’t depend on mutual aid forever. We’ve got to be able to serve our citizens,” Hoblitzell said.

The new EMS service is called City of Belpre EMS Incorporated. However, Hoblitzell clarified that it’s not a department of the city and it’s not run by the city, although some city officials are non-voting members of the board.

Board members and who they are in the community according to Hoblitzell include...

  • Bryan Casey - Belpre Landing
  • Mario Coon
  • Judy Drake - Former council member
  • Becky Frank - Former EMS member (Hoblitzell clarified that she was not on the former EMS board aka she was not in charge of licenses and other things the former EMS service got in trouble for)
  • Jim George - Honorable Lifetime Member of fire department
  • Jeff Greenley - Belpre City Schools superintendent
  • Kristi Hadfield - Works locally in medical field
  • Tracie Law - Works locally in medical field
  • Bill Locke - Former council member
  • Mark Wile - Warren Township Fire Chief
  • Lori Williams - Works locally in medical field
  • (non-voting member) Connie Hoblitzell - Belpre Safety-Service Director
  • (non-voting member) Lyndsay Dennis - Council chair person for fire and police
  • (non-voting member) Tom Webster - Belpre law director
  • (non-voting member) Mike Lorentz - Belpre mayor

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in connection with area thefts
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project moving forward
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project moving forward
Two injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Two people injured following motorcycle versus car crash
The Fleming family wants to keep the focus on Gretchen going
The Fleming family wants to keep the focus on Gretchen going
Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
Man convicted on felony drug charges

Latest News

The Belpre homecoming entertainment lineup is announced.
Entertainment lineup for Belpre homecoming is announced
Fatal crash in Gallia County shut down CR 130 for about 3 hours
Fatal crash in Gallia County shut down CR 130 for about 3 hours
Campus Self-Defense Act signed into law
Campus Self-Defense Act signed into law
Campus Self-Defense Act signed into law in W.Va.
W.Va. campus carry bill signed into law