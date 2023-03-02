Belpre’s new EMS service - What’s changing?

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre officials are aiming to get the area’s new EMS service up and running in the next week and a half to two weeks. That’s according to Safety Service Director Connie Hoblitzell.

This comes after the city terminated its contract with Belpre’s last EMS service due to multiple violations. Some of those violations included not having mandatory licenses.

Hoblitzell said the new EMS corporation is an entirely separate organization. She added that none of the board members from the old EMS service are board members for the new one. The board is what runs the service.

When WTAP asked Hoblitzell what the city is doing to ensure there isn’t a repeat of what happened with the last EMS service, she said, “We’re getting all of our ducks in a row up front. We’re getting our EMS license, drug license to DEA, all the licenses necessary, all the accounts set up…,”

During the time in between terminating the contract with the old EMS service and starting with a new EMS service, Belpre has been using mutual aid from Little Hocking, Saint Joe, and WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

“We can’t depend on mutual aid forever. We’ve got to be able to serve our citizens,” Hoblitzell said.

The new EMS service is called City of Belpre EMS Incorporated. However, Hoblitzell clarified that it’s not a department of the city and it’s not run by the city, although some city officials are non-voting members of the board.

Board members and who they are in the community according to Hoblitzell include...

Bryan Casey - Belpre Landing

Mario Coon

Judy Drake - Former council member

Becky Frank - Former EMS member (Hoblitzell clarified that she was not on the former EMS board aka she was not in charge of licenses and other things the former EMS service got in trouble for)

Jim George - Honorable Lifetime Member of fire department

Jeff Greenley - Belpre City Schools superintendent

Kristi Hadfield - Works locally in medical field

Tracie Law - Works locally in medical field

Bill Locke - Former council member

Mark Wile - Warren Township Fire Chief

Lori Williams - Works locally in medical field

(non-voting member) Connie Hoblitzell - Belpre Safety-Service Director

(non-voting member) Lyndsay Dennis - Council chair person for fire and police

(non-voting member) Tom Webster - Belpre law director

(non-voting member) Mike Lorentz - Belpre mayor

