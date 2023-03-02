Bill to ban child marriage passes West Virginia House

The regular session ends March 11.
The regular session ends March 11.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Wednesday that would prohibit minors from getting married.

The Republican-dominated House passed the bill 84-13, sending it to the state Senate. The regular session ends March 11.

Currently, children can marry as young as 16 in West Virginia with parental consent. Anyone younger than that also must get a judge’s waiver.

The bill would establish that 18 is the age of consent. It removes the ability of a minor to obtain consent through their parents, legal guardians, or by court petition. Existing legal marriages, including those done in other states, are unaffected.

According to the nonprofit group Unchained At Last, which seeks to end forced and child marriage, seven states have set the minimum age for marriage at 18, all since 2018.

From 2015 to 2019, there were marriages involving 259 girls and 52 boys under age 18 in West Virginia. A few of them had been married more than once, according to state health statistics.

Although recent figures are unavailable, according to the Pew Research Center, West Virginia had the highest rate of child marriages among the states in 2014, when its five-year average was 7.1 marriages for every 1,000 children ages 15 to 17.

Harrison County Republican Del. Keith Marple was the lone speaker against the bill Wednesday, saying that he was 18 when he was married. He predicted that teens who want to get married will seek a remedy out of state.

“The only thing it’s going to do is cause harm and trouble in young people’s lives,” Marple said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Two people injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
Man convicted on felony drug charges
Temperatures could fall below average for the month of March across the northern half of the...
Parkersburg had a warm February, but March may be different
Wood Co. man to serve time after rescheduled sentencing
Wood Co. man to serve time after rescheduled sentencing

Latest News

Marietta College PioPitch
Marietta College held a PioPitch brainstorming session
Kevin Ritter discusses upcoming lecture series.
Lecture series at Campus Martius Museum
Applications are being accepted through March 15 for scholarships offered by both the college...
Nearly $400,000 to be awarded to Washington State Community College students
Wood County Commission proclaims American Red Cross Month in March 2023
Wood County Commission proclaims March American Red Cross Month
Striking ProFusion Industries employees were visited by the president of their union
President of International Chemical Workers Union visits striking workers at ProFusion Industries