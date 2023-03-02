W.Va. campus carry bill signed into law

The law will go into effect on July 1, 2024.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice (R - W.Va.) on March 1 signed into law the Campus Self-Defense Act.

The act, which entered the W.Va. legislature as SB 10, will allow people with concealed-carry permits to carry weapons on public university campuses in the state of West Virginia. The bill passed the West Virginia Senate on Jan. 24, and the House of Delegates on Feb. 21.

When Governor Justice signed the bill, he was accompanied by West Virginia National Rifle Association Director Art Thomm, who applauded the legislation. “Time and again, America has seen violent criminals target their attacks on campuses and other places where law abiding people are prohibited from carrying guns for protection,” Thomm said. “Today, Governor Jim Justice makes it clear: criminals, you are not welcome here, and our people are not at your mercy.”

West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee responded to the signing of the bill in an open letter, writing that “Now that this bill has been signed into law, we must come together as a community and work through the implications as it relates to the overall safety of our campuses.” Gee also noted that the legislation does not permit open carry or display of weapons on campus unless needed for self-defense.

The legislation will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

