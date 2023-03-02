Comfort Keepers raised $3,500 for Alzheimer’s research

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Comfort Keepers is helping with Alzheimer’s research.

During the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s the Comfort Keepers of the Mid-Ohio Valley team raised over $3,500 dollars for Alzheimer’s research.

Comfort Keepers franchise donated an additional $500 for how well the MOV team did.

This will go a long way according to Comfort Keepers of the MOV Owner and Founder Joan Yeomans.

“We’re very enthusiastic about helping to fund research. Particularly research focused on prevention. There have been some exciting discoveries lately, and we’re really hopeful that that’s going to start to roll out into impact in the population at large,” said Yeomans.

Walk to end Alzheimer’s will take place September 16th this year.

For information on becoming apart of Comfort Keepers of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s team visit Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

