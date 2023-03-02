Comfort Keepers raised $3,500 for Alzheimer’s research

Comfort Keepers raised money for Alzheimer's research
Comfort Keepers raised money for Alzheimer's research(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Comfort Keepers is helping with Alzheimer’s research.

During the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s the Comfort Keepers of the Mid-Ohio Valley team raised over $3,500 dollars for Alzheimer’s research.

Comfort Keepers franchise donated an additional $500 for how well the MOV team did.

This will go a long way according to Comfort Keepers of the MOV Owner and Founder Joan Yeomans.

“We’re very enthusiastic about helping to fund research. Particularly research focused on prevention. There have been some exciting discoveries lately, and we’re really hopeful that that’s going to start to roll out into impact in the population at large,” said Yeomans.

Walk to end Alzheimer’s will take place September 16th this year.

For information on becoming apart of Comfort Keepers of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s team visit Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Two people injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
Man convicted on felony drug charges
Temperatures could fall below average for the month of March across the northern half of the...
Parkersburg had a warm February, but March may be different
Wood Co. man to serve time after rescheduled sentencing
Wood Co. man to serve time after rescheduled sentencing

Latest News

North Star Child Advocacy becomes newest beneficiary at The Giving Cup
North Star Advocacy Center is the newest beneficiary of The Giving Cup
handcuffs
Man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for crime against a federal officer
DHHR announces application for reimbursement related to payment delay
Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County