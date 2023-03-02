DHHR announces application for reimbursement related to payment delay

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A process has been developed for families to apply for reimbursement of unexpected fees directly related to the delay in foster care, adoption, legal guardianship and adult services payments in February.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau of Social Services developed the process and announced it on Wednesday.

Click here to find the reimbursement form and the W-9. The forms can also be picked up at county DHHR offices.

The following are acceptable documentation that must be provided with the form:

a copy of the statement showing the late charge/fee (please circle the charge for clarity)

a copy of the statement from the bank or financial institution showing overdraft fees

other documentation such as utility bills, medical bills, payment receipts, etc., showing accrued late charges

a completed W-9

Completed forms and documentation must be mailed to Commissioner Jeffrey Pack, Bureau for Social Services, 350 Capitol Street, Room 730, Charleston, WV 25301.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.