DHHR announces application for reimbursement related to payment delay

(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A process has been developed for families to apply for reimbursement of unexpected fees directly related to the delay in foster care, adoption, legal guardianship and adult services payments in February.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau of Social Services developed the process and announced it on Wednesday.

Click here to find the reimbursement form and the W-9. The forms can also be picked up at county DHHR offices.

The following are acceptable documentation that must be provided with the form:

  • a copy of the statement showing the late charge/fee (please circle the charge for clarity)
  • a copy of the statement from the bank or financial institution showing overdraft fees
  • other documentation such as utility bills, medical bills, payment receipts, etc., showing accrued late charges
  • a completed W-9

Completed forms and documentation must be mailed to Commissioner Jeffrey Pack, Bureau for Social Services, 350 Capitol Street, Room 730, Charleston, WV 25301.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Two people injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
Man convicted on felony drug charges
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Temperatures could fall below average for the month of March across the northern half of the...
Parkersburg had a warm February, but March may be different
Police Lights
One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Gallia County

Latest News

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
Artsbridge Logo
Arts and entertainment events happening March 2nd-5th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Kelsi Ullom joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Artsbridge March 2nd
After Belpre terminated its contract with its previous EMS service, it's gearing up to start a...
Belpre’s new EMS service - What’s changing?