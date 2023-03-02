Entertainment lineup for Belpre homecoming is announced

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre homecoming has announced their homecoming entertainment lineup.

Contemporary Christian artist Hannah Kerr will perform Thursday and Friday will have a classic rock tribute act. It will be a Foreigner tribute.

Saturday’s headliner, however, won’t be announced until June but it sounds like organizers are excited about it.

When asked if he could give any hints, Entertainment Coordinator Chuck Lipps said, “I can tell you that it is a national act - a very popular one.”

Lipps added that one new event coming to Belpre homecoming is the kiddie pedal tractor-pull. Imagine mini tractors for kids.

