Katie Mannix signs with John Carroll University

By Evan Lasek
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Katie Mannix, a senior soccer player for the Marietta Lady tigers, has officially signed to John Carroll University to continue her soccer career at the college level.

After a successful career with Marietta High School, Katie has used her skills on the pitch to turn it into a college education where she will be playing for the Blue Streaks.

While playing with the soccer team, Katie plans to study either business or psychology while attending John Carroll University.

