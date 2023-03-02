Katie Mannix signs with John Carroll University

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Katie Mannix, a senior soccer player for the Marietta Lady tigers, has officially signed to John Carroll University to continue her soccer career at the college level.

After a successful career with Marietta High School, Katie has used her skills on the pitch to turn it into a college education where she will be playing for the Blue Streaks.

While playing with the soccer team, Katie plans to study either business or psychology while attending John Carroll University.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.