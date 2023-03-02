Man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for crime against a federal officer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following an interaction outside a Parkersburg homeless shelter, a man was sentenced to over two years in prison for resisting a federal officer and causing bodily injury.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 14, 2021, Norman Leon Geipe II was approached by deputy U.S. Marshals outside of a Parkersburg homeless shelter.

The U.S. Marshals told Geipe they had an arrest warrant alleging he had failed to register as a sex offender, according to a news release.

That same release states that Geipe physically resisted the attempt to take him into custody and bit the left forearm of one deputy, breaking the skin and drawing blood.

The U.S. Attorney Will Thompson commended the investigative work of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Parkersburg Police Department.

The release states Geipe was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison, followed by 3 years supervised release.

