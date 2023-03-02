Morgantown seeing increase in overdose deaths this week, officials say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials in Morgantown say they are seeing an increase in overdose deaths this week.

This comes just one week after health officials in Monongalia County were bracing for a potential surge in drug overdoses.

The concern came after a spike in overdoses in Ohio and was fueled largely by fentanyl being mixed with other street drugs.

Officials feared the “bad batch” would make its way into West Virginia, particularly Morgantown.

Officials with the Monongalia County Health Department told 5 News as recently as Monday there was not a noticeable increase, but they said not all overdoses are reported.

However, the Monongalia County Quick Response Team said on Thursday they are seeing an increased number in overdose deaths this week.

The QRT says WV PEERS provide free Naloxone to anyone who needs it by calling 304-602-3305.

