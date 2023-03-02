Nearly $400,000 to be awarded to Washington State Community College students

WSCC’s scholarship application deadline is March 15th.
Applications are being accepted through March 15 for scholarships offered by both the college...
Applications are being accepted through March 15 for scholarships offered by both the college and the WSCC Foundation.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The college conducted a survey in the fall of 2021, which showed that 3 out of 5 Washington State Community College students are worried if they will have enough money to complete their degrees.

WSCC’s Foundation Director Megan Hardway said the Foundation was created to support the College’s mission and institutional goals through philanthropic support.

Washington state community college scholarships range from two hundred and fifty dollars... to awards that pay all tuition...fees... and book expenses. The demand for financial assistance is up from previous years and they are actively looking to create additional awards.

Applications are being accepted through March 15 for scholarships offered by both the college and the WSCC Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Two people injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
Man convicted on felony drug charges
Temperatures could fall below average for the month of March across the northern half of the...
Parkersburg had a warm February, but March may be different
Wood Co. man to serve time after rescheduled sentencing
Wood Co. man to serve time after rescheduled sentencing

Latest News

Marietta College PioPitch
Marietta College held a PioPitch brainstorming session
Kevin Ritter discusses upcoming lecture series.
Lecture series at Campus Martius Museum
Wood County Commission proclaims American Red Cross Month in March 2023
Wood County Commission proclaims March American Red Cross Month
Striking ProFusion Industries employees were visited by the president of their union
President of International Chemical Workers Union visits striking workers at ProFusion Industries