Nearly $400,000 to be awarded to Washington State Community College students

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The college conducted a survey in the fall of 2021, which showed that 3 out of 5 Washington State Community College students are worried if they will have enough money to complete their degrees.

WSCC’s Foundation Director Megan Hardway said the Foundation was created to support the College’s mission and institutional goals through philanthropic support.

Washington state community college scholarships range from two hundred and fifty dollars... to awards that pay all tuition...fees... and book expenses. The demand for financial assistance is up from previous years and they are actively looking to create additional awards.

Applications are being accepted through March 15 for scholarships offered by both the college and the WSCC Foundation.

