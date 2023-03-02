North Star Advocacy Center is the newest beneficiary of The Giving Cup

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - North Star Advocacy Center was recently announced as the newest beneficiary of The Giving Cup.

The Giving Cup is Williamstown Bank’s donation based coffee shop.

The Giving Cup opened in February of 2020 in the bank’s Lubek office.

A second location is set to open this year at the bank’s new office in South Parkersburg.

Customers and general public can make donations to one of the current, five local nonprofit organizations.

As a thank you for the donation, you can get a beverage of choice from the full-service coffee shop.

To date, the giving cup has received over $25,000 in donations.

100 percent of the donations go back into the community.

