Obituary: Allagas, Tristan Michael

Tristan Michael Allagas, 23, of Dunbar, WV, passed away on February 25, 2023, at the Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, WV.

He was born on June 4, 1999, in Charleston, WV, and is the son of Michael Laird Allagas, Jr. of San Bernardino, CA, and the late Angela Barker Allagas.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 4:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

Visitation will be held Saturday 3-4 pm at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

