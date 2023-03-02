Obituary: Bartlett, Gerald Patrick

Gerald Patrick Bartlett, 88, of Auburn, WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 1st, 2022, at his son’s residence, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on June 22, 1934, in Lawford, WV, a son of the late Ruford and Martha (Smith) Bartlett.

Gerald served in the US Army for 2 years and 4 years in the reserves. He worked as the Colonel’s orderly in Hawaii. After serving in the Army, Gerald went back home to help with his elderly father. He worked on the family farm, Sun Valley Farm, where he raised and took care of beef cattle, pigs, chickens, sheep, and horses. While taking care of the farm, he also worked part-time in the oil field for Dorward Energy Corp., drove a contract school bus for 17 years, and retired as a Rural Letter Carrier after almost 34 years, serving the Auburn, Berea, Cox’s Mills, and New Milton communities.

Gerald was a long-time member of the Spruce Creek Baptist Church and then later attended South Side Baptist Church in Harrisville, WV. He was also a 50-year member of the Ritchie County Farm Bureau and a member of the rural mail carrier association.

He greatly enjoyed farming, gardening, riding his tractor, weedeating, and watching the Weather Channel and Fox News. He also loved spending time with his family and adored his grandchildren.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Cletha Ellen (Newlon) Bartlett; son, Edwin Curtis Bartlett (Teresa) of Pullman, WV; granddaughter, Victoria Faith Bartlett of Pennsboro, WV; sister, Margaret Lawson of Mayfield Heights, OH; and several loving nieces, nephews, and cousin.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Nathaniel Patrick Bartlett; his twin sisters, Eva Snell (Albert) and Evelyn Welch (John); sister, Marie Maddox (Glenn); twin brother, Hayes Bartlett; and infant brother, Edwin D. Bartlett.

Services will be held at 1 pm, Sunday, March 5th, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, with Pastor Mike Sprouse officiating. A burial will follow in the Spruce Creek Cemetery in Spruce Creek, WV. Visitation will take place the night prior, Saturday, from 4-8 pm.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

