Obituary: Harris, Doris Ann

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Doris Ann Harris, 81, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at her residence. She was born January 14, 1942, in Pennsboro, WV, a daughter of the late Delbert Barker and Bernice Wilson Barker.

Doris retired from Public Debt in Parkersburg, where she worked as a Travel Manager. She previously worked at Fitzsimmons Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado, Borg-Warner, and Corning Glass, and she also worked as a Social Worker for HRDF. She loved to cook and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Parkersburg.

She is survived by her loving husband, Pearl “Pete” Harris; four sons, Ben Britton (Jon) of Denver, Colorado, Steven Britton (Terrie) of East Lake, Ohio, Brian Britton (Michelle) of Cleveland, Ohio, and Sylvan Burdette (Lisa) of Parkersburg, WV; a sister, Alice Mae Harris of Parkersburg, WV; a brother, Delbert Barker of Parkersburg, WV; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by a son, Eric Britton.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, March 6, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Phil Washington officiating. Visitation will take place 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Harris family.

