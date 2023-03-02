Obituary: Ledsome, Kimberly Dawn Phillips

Kimberly Dawn Phillips Ledsome Obit
Kimberly Dawn Phillips Ledsome Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kimberly Dawn Phillips Ledsome, 63, of Parkersburg, passed away on February 28, 2023, at her residence.  She was born December 24, 1959, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Alton “Gene” Phillips and Charlotte Mullins Phillips.

Kim was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School and Ohio Valley College. She worked for Community Bank as a Proof Operator for 17 years.  Kim was a Christian and a member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ.

Kim was known for her sense of humor, outgoing personality, positive attitude, and joyous spirit, and was loved by all who knew her.  She enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends.  She had several pets, including her favorite, cocker spaniel dogs.  She often spent evenings riding her scooter at City Park while she took her dog on a walk.

She is survived by her brother Michael Phillips, step-sisters Teresa Carney, Cindy Deem, Sandra Graham, and Melissa Mayo; brother-in-law Terry “Butch” Westfall, niece Brooke Newton Schireman; nephew Jason Phillips (Leah), niece Ashley Chickerella (Vince); grandnephews and grandnieces Carson Isla, Clara and Crew, several aunts and cousins and her pets, Lance and Holly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother Peggy Carney Phillips, sister Debbie Westfall and sister-in-law Kimberly Burwell Phillips.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all those involved with her in-home care from Helping Hands (Kim, Betty, and Tara) and Amedisys Home Health (Stephanie, Jon, and Charlie). Thanks also for the loving assistance and support she received from several special friends (Connie, Darvie, and Larry).

Memorial services will be Saturday at 11 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Evangelist Ron Laughery officiating.  Visitation will be Friday 5-7 PM and Saturday from 10-11 AM before the memorial service. Following cremation, her remains will be laid to rest in Mount Olivet Cemetery alongside her parents and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101, or to a charity or church of choice.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Two people injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
Man convicted on felony drug charges
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Temperatures could fall below average for the month of March across the northern half of the...
Parkersburg had a warm February, but March may be different
Police Lights
One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Gallia County

Latest News

Joseph A Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Joseph A
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Allagas, Tristan Michael
Doris Ann Harris Obit
Obituary: Harris, Doris Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Martin, Elizabeth “Beth” Ann