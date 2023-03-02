Obituary: Ledsome, Kimberly Dawn Phillips

Kimberly Dawn Phillips Ledsome, 63, of Parkersburg, passed away on February 28, 2023, at her residence. She was born December 24, 1959, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Alton “Gene” Phillips and Charlotte Mullins Phillips.

Kim was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School and Ohio Valley College. She worked for Community Bank as a Proof Operator for 17 years. Kim was a Christian and a member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ.

Kim was known for her sense of humor, outgoing personality, positive attitude, and joyous spirit, and was loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. She had several pets, including her favorite, cocker spaniel dogs. She often spent evenings riding her scooter at City Park while she took her dog on a walk.

She is survived by her brother Michael Phillips, step-sisters Teresa Carney, Cindy Deem, Sandra Graham, and Melissa Mayo; brother-in-law Terry “Butch” Westfall, niece Brooke Newton Schireman; nephew Jason Phillips (Leah), niece Ashley Chickerella (Vince); grandnephews and grandnieces Carson Isla, Clara and Crew, several aunts and cousins and her pets, Lance and Holly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother Peggy Carney Phillips, sister Debbie Westfall and sister-in-law Kimberly Burwell Phillips.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all those involved with her in-home care from Helping Hands (Kim, Betty, and Tara) and Amedisys Home Health (Stephanie, Jon, and Charlie). Thanks also for the loving assistance and support she received from several special friends (Connie, Darvie, and Larry).

Memorial services will be Saturday at 11 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Evangelist Ron Laughery officiating. Visitation will be Friday 5-7 PM and Saturday from 10-11 AM before the memorial service. Following cremation, her remains will be laid to rest in Mount Olivet Cemetery alongside her parents and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101, or to a charity or church of choice.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

