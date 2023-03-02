Obituary: Lupardus, Roger Clark

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Mar. 2, 2023
Roger Clark Lupardus, 89, of Vincent, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio.

He was born in Roane County, West Virginia, on November 15, 1933, a son of the late Marshall Ernest and Geraldine Ruth Knopp Lupardus. He attended Gilmore High School, Sandyville, West Virginia, and Chillicothe Business College, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Roger served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict, worked at American Cyanamid in the accounting department, was a skilled carpenter and builder by trade, and was a member of the American Legion Post 389 of Beverly, Ohio.

He retired to his mini farm, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, flower gardening, and bird watching.

His memory will be carried in the hearts of his daughter, Tammy Alloway (John); grandchildren, Rachel Haverty and Nena Whitlock; great-grandchildren, Kyle Whitlock, Tyler Whitlock, Lily Dotson, Jesse Dotson, and Michael Barrett; sisters, Joyce Williams and Barbara Proctor; brother, David Lupardus (Barbara); and nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Kathleen Lupardus; son, Tony Clark Lupardus; sister, Erma Louise Miller; brother, Larry Lupardus; and nephew, Timothy Wayne Lupardus.

Roger had prearranged his final wishes with Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory, and in keeping with his requests, there will be no public visitation or service. A private service will be observed by his family.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with the Lupardus family by signing the online guestbook.

