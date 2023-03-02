Obituary: Martin, Elizabeth “Beth” Ann

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Martin, 59, of Parkersburg, passed away on February 27, 2023. She was born November 23, 1963, a daughter to the late David E. and Barbara A. Sowers (Mooney). Beth was a 1981 graduate of Shippensburg High School and worked as a secretary for the WV State Police. She was a lover of flowers and football, always cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Alabama.

Surviving Beth is her husband, David Martin; children Katie Haught (Mark), Ginger Martin (Rem), Jeremy Martin (Jess), and Jamey Martin (Erin); grandchildren Camille, Micalyn, Ayla, and Tamsin; brother Mike Sowers (Mary Lynn) and Brian Sowers (Suzanne); and her beloved dogs Callie and Gracie.

As per the family’s request, Beth’s remains will be cremated with private family services scheduled.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Two people injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
Man convicted on felony drug charges
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Temperatures could fall below average for the month of March across the northern half of the...
Parkersburg had a warm February, but March may be different
Police Lights
One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Gallia County

Latest News

Kimberly Dawn Phillips Ledsome Obit
Obituary: Ledsome, Kimberly Dawn Phillips
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Smith-Hardy, Jamie Rae
Teresa Ann Hayes Kimble Obit
Obituary: Kimble, Teresa Ann Hayes
Mary Elizabeth Conner Obit
Obituary: Conner, Mary Elizabeth