Obituary: Martin, Elizabeth “Beth” Ann

Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Martin, 59, of Parkersburg, passed away on February 27, 2023. She was born November 23, 1963, a daughter to the late David E. and Barbara A. Sowers (Mooney). Beth was a 1981 graduate of Shippensburg High School and worked as a secretary for the WV State Police. She was a lover of flowers and football, always cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Alabama.

Surviving Beth is her husband, David Martin; children Katie Haught (Mark), Ginger Martin (Rem), Jeremy Martin (Jess), and Jamey Martin (Erin); grandchildren Camille, Micalyn, Ayla, and Tamsin; brother Mike Sowers (Mary Lynn) and Brian Sowers (Suzanne); and her beloved dogs Callie and Gracie.

As per the family’s request, Beth’s remains will be cremated with private family services scheduled.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

