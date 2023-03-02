Obituary: Smith-Hardy, Jamie Rae

Jamie Rae Smith-Hardy

September 8th, 1990 - February 22nd, 2023

It is with the heaviest of hearts and great sadness that I write of the loss of a beautiful soul from this life. Jamie Rae was one of a kind. Beautiful inside and out.

Jamie had a quick wit and a twisted sense of humor she loved to laugh and make others laugh with her. She was intelligent, kind, and loving. Jamie was very artsy and creative. She loved her family dearly always. She was a loyal friend and confidante. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her brother Aaron Bell of Albertville, Alabama, grandmothers Barbara Keith of Rockport, West Virginia, and Pearlene Smith of Horton, Alabama, as well as her Grandpa Wesley Starkey of Cut and Shoot, Texas.

She was survived by her daughters, Serenity Siegrist and Athena Wright-Hupp, both of Parkersburg, WV. Her mother is Teresa Starkey of Parkersburg, and her father Ed Smith of Horton, Alabama, Brother Curk Smith of Boaz, Alabama; Sister Whitney Bull of Geraldine, Alabama; Grandparents David Keith of Rockport and Linda Starkey of Cut and Shoot, Texas. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and step-siblings, and children.

Jamie was a long-time employee of Jimmy Colombos in Parkersburg and loved working there and with her work family.

There will be a memorial dinner to remember and celebrate her life Monday, February 27th, 2023, at 135 Watson Rd in Parkersburg from 4 pm-6 pm for friends and family.

