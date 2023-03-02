Obituary: Taylor, Joseph A

Joseph A Taylor, 52, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born to MaryAnn LaDeaux Taylor and the late Rodney Taylor. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his uncle George LaDeaux and a cousin Jason LaDeaux.

A graduate of Calhoun County High School, he was a school bus driver for the Calhoun County Board of Education for 17 years. In his younger years, he played football at Calhoun County High School. He coached Calhoun County Little League Football and enjoyed watching football on television.

He is survived by his mother MaryAnn Taylor; brother John Taylor; step-children he loved as his own Christopher Kirkland, Madison Allman, Preston Allman, Kate Lynn Allman, and Johnathan Allman and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone for their generosity with monetary donations toward the arrangements for their loved one and for all the cards and phone calls. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Taylor family.

