Obituary: Vincent, Dearll E.

Dearll E. Vincent, 85, of Belpre, OH (formerly Vienna, WV), departed his earthly dwelling on March 1, 2023, with his wife and children by his side. He is now resting in paradise in the comfort and presence of our Lord.

Our father was a strong man, an honest man, and a good man. He was a hard worker. He retired after 35 years of service with GE Plastics. His motto in life for work was, “If a job is worth doing, it’s worth doing right.” He had many talents – he could rebuild an engine, do small construction projects, could draw, and paint. He had good common sense. Dad was a loving, faithful, devoted husband to our mother. He was a loving father who helped each of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in so many ways. He also was a very generous man. He helped extended family members, as well as neighbors and strangers, in times of need, both physically as well as financially.

Most of all, our father was a faithful Christian. He obeyed the gospel of Christ when he was 28 years old. He did his best to set a good example for all to follow. He brought his family up “in the nurture and admonition of the Lord” (Ephesians 6:4). Dad had a wonderful knowledge of God’s Word. He taught Bible classes and conducted home Bible studies through the years and was instrumental in baptizing many into Christ. He served as a deacon in the Camden Ave Church of Christ for several years and then was appointed as one of the elders, where he helped lead and oversee the congregation for nearly thirty years. He loved the Lord, and he loved the Lord’s church. He took his responsibilities as a child of God seriously. For those who knew him, you knew that he practiced what he preached. Following his debilitating stroke four years ago, it was his hope and prayer to be well enough to resume his work, but it was not meant to be.

It has been a long struggle, but our father is now at rest. So it is, we do not sorrow “as others which have no hope” (1 Thessalonians 4:13). We know because God’s Word is true, even in death, there is victory in Jesus! (1 Corinthians 15:57). It can truly be said of our dad, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love His appearing” (2 Timothy 4:7-8). Dad, we love you! The world is a better place because of you. We will miss you dearly, but we hope in Christ and look forward to being with you again!

Dearll is survived by his loving wife, Carol, of 65 years; two daughters, Pam Kupfner (Lawney), and Cheryl Logston (Ryan); a son, Robert Vincent (Debbie); four sisters, Rose Allen, Sheila Caplinger (Roy), Sue Twyman (Bob), Lena Johnson (Raymond); six brothers, Gary Vincent, Dave Vincent (Charlotte), Lowell Vincent (Joyce), Tim Vincent (Donna) John Vincent (Sandy), Joel Vincent (Jenny); nine grandchildren, Jason Kupfner, Joshua Kupfner (Mandy), Amy Richards (Chad), Ashley Kupfner, Danielle Wheeler (Josh), Katelyn Vincent, Caleb Vincent (Hannah), Drake Logston (Alex), Calle Sheppard (Brandon); eleven great-grandchildren, Meredith Kupfner, Eli Kupfner, Aiden Kupfner, Braxton Kupfner, Corbin Kupfner, Bronwyn Sheppard, Doutzen Sheppard, Navy Sheppard, Jorja Sheppard, Gage Logston, Xander Logston; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, Mary Ellen Vincent, and father, Lowell Vincent, Dearll was preceded in death by a brother, Everett Vincent, and his stepmother, Wilma Vincent.

We would like to thank Amedisys Home Health and Hospice of Marietta for all of their wonderful care these past few years and would like to give a special thank you to Desiree and Tracey for the compassion, comfort, and care they gave to Dad these past few months.

The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his honor to Love and Care Assisted living, where he served as a board member for many years. PO Box 1512 Parkersburg, West Virginia 26102.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Camden Avenue Church of Christ, with Minister Randy Baker officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saturday at the Church. The final resting place will be at Barlow Central Cemetery.

