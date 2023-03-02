Obituary: Wagner, Marianne Church Turrill

Marianne Church Turrill Wagner, 97, of Belpre, OH, passed Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the Highland Oaks Nursing Facility in McConnelsville, OH.

She was born June 23, 1925, in Belpre, OH, a daughter of the late Huey E. and Minnie P. Hawk Church. Marianne was a homemaker and enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, and rug weaving. She attended Grave Gospel Church and The Assembly of God. She loved Jesus and loved reading her bible.

Marianne is survived by her two children, Joe Turrill (Patricia) of Belpre and Billie Jeanne Kent (Keith) of Stockport, OH; grandchildren, Tamara J. Law (Justin), Jonathan A. Turrill (Christina), Brian Bond (Karen) and Billy Jack Kent (Victoria); great-grandchildren, Katie Curfman, Malachi Law (Zoe), Jenna Marie Dutko, Evan Jacob Turrill, Emily Bond, and Kyle; one great-great-grandchild; and nephews, Gary, Randy, Glenn and Keith Church.

In addition to her parents, Marianne was preceded in death by her first husband, William “Bill” S. Turrill Jr; second husband, Peter Wagner; her daughter, Kathy Evans; brother, Wayne Church; grandsons, Gordon Keith III and infant Charles Bond; and nephew, Eric Church.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, with Pastor Roger Benson officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rockland Cemetery at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank the Shriver’s Hospice caregivers and the staff of Highland Oaks for their love and support given to Marianne.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, is honored to serve the Wagner family.

