President of International Chemical Workers Union visits striking workers at ProFusion Industries

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Members of the International Chemical Workers Union Council Local 343 began striking on February 25th at ProFusion Industries. Local 343 President Dennis Cliff told WTAP the workers are striking due to unequal treatment of employees over the past several years.

On March 2, the striking workers were visited by the president of the International Chemical Workers Union Council, Lance Heasley. Heasley said he was there to support the members of Local 343: in his words, “Their fight is our fight.”

Heasley said that securing better wages and benefits for all workers would not only be good for the employees, but also for the company itself. “It’s been a revolving door here with employees, because the pay is not what it should be for this type of work,” Heasley said. “One of the gentlemen told me that they’ve had 125 people come in and then leave within the last year. I don’t know how that benefits the employer. That in itself should tell them something about the wage rates and benefits that’s here.”

Local 343 president Dennis Cliff said that, as of today, there has been no further contact between the union and ProFusion.

A statement released by the company said that “ProFusion’s last, best and final offer remains available to the workers.”

ProFusion manufacturers polymer-based products including vehicle flooring, specialty films and protective linings used in a variety of industries.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.