Scoreboard: March 1, 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

CLASS AAAA GIRLS BASKETBALL REGION IV FINALS

Parkersburg - 49

Spring Valley - 58

CLASS AAA GIRLS BASKETBALL REGION IV FINALS

Lincoln County - 27

Ripley - 62

CLASS AA BOYS BASKETBALL REGION I SECTION 2 SEMIFINALS

Parkersburg Catholic - 27

Ritchie County - 78

Ritchie County will face Williamstown in the sectional final on Friday at 7 p.m.

CLASS AA BOYS BASKETBALL REGION IV SECTION 2 SEMIFINALS

Roane County - 39

Wirt County - 57

Wirt County will face Ravenswoos in the sectional final on Friday at 7 p.m.

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL

Maryland - 62

Ohio State - 73

NCAA BASEBALL DOUBLEHEADER

Game 1

Case Western Reserve - 1

Marietta College - 3

Game 2

Case Western Reserve - 3

Marietta College - 1

