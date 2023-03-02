Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith(Mason County Sheriff's Office)
By Martina Bills
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators in Mason County, West Virginia have identified the woman whose body was found along the Kanawha River last month.

Investigators say the woman’s name is Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith, of Beverly Hills, California.

On Feb. 22, 2023, Drelich-Smith’s body was found near the town of Leon’s boat dock. Investigators say she went missing on Dec. 12, 2022 in the New River Gorge bridge area after visiting family in Fayette County.

