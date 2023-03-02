Wood County Commission proclaims March American Red Cross Month

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - During their meeting on the morning of March 2, the Wood County Commission proclaimed that March 2023 would be American Red Cross Month.

Sharon Kesselring, executive director of the Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley, received the Commission’s proclamation.

Expressing admiration for the charitable work of the Red Cross, Commission President Blair Couch also announced that the commission will be donating $5,000 to the Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley.

Kesselring was deeply appreciative of the support of the county commission. “We recognize that it is taxpayer money, and we want to make sure that we use that as skillfully and as dedicatedly as we can,” Kesselring said. “And that’s one of the reasons why more than 90% of our workforce is volunteers, so that we can make sure that every donor dollar that we utilize as a nonprofit is used in the most effectively and efficiently way possible.”

Reflecting on the past year and looking at the months ahead, Kesselring said things had been busy at the Red Cross. “2022 was a very busy year for us last year in all lines of service, and 2023 is proving to be quite the same,” Kesselring said. “And especially with everyone starting to return to very normal activities. We’re seeing from a blood services point of view the fact that there’s more travel, therefore more accidents.”

Kesselring said that what the Red Cross needs most right now are more volunteers.

“Our volunteers are also, in many times, retired, and enjoying that retirement life, and don’t necessarily play into work 40 hours a week. But still, without our volunteers we wouldn’t be able to respond the way we do, which is immediate response when a disaster happens. So, we need to be able to do that any time, day or night, and that’s why we are in need of additional volunteers willing to step up.”

Kesselring said that, thanks to technological resources, it’s easier than ever for people to access the Red Cross’ resources or get involved themselves.

“People can go on redcross.org, redcrossblood.org to sign up for a blood donation. And they can also download our different preparedness activities onto their smartphone and have, for instance, the emergency app that can help them through many, many emergencies as a result.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.