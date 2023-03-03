Annual poultry show will take place March 25th

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A poultry show is coming the the Washington County Fairgrounds later this month.

The Southeast Ohio Poultry Breeders Association will hold their annual spring show on March 25.

There will be poultry show and judging, an egg decorating contest, egg show, and more.

SOPBA member Benny Burkett hopes that this show will inspire others.

“What we’re hoping to do with this show is to introduce families to poultry. To introduce their kids, and maybe get them into 4-H or FFA, and show poultry. I’ve made a life of it; it’s a passion of mine. That can happen. It started in 1958, and the rest is history.”

The activities will start at 9 am and are expected to run until about 3 pm.

For more information visit Southeast Ohio Poultry Breeders Association’s Facebook or website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.