Annual poultry show will take place March 25th

March 25th at the Washington County Fairgrounds
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A poultry show is coming the the Washington County Fairgrounds later this month.

The Southeast Ohio Poultry Breeders Association will hold their annual spring show on March 25.

There will be poultry show and judging, an egg decorating contest, egg show, and more.

SOPBA member Benny Burkett hopes that this show will inspire others.

“What we’re hoping to do with this show is to introduce families to poultry. To introduce their kids, and maybe get them into 4-H or FFA, and show poultry. I’ve made a life of it; it’s a passion of mine. That can happen. It started in 1958, and the rest is history.”

The activities will start at 9 am and are expected to run until about 3 pm.

For more information visit Southeast Ohio Poultry Breeders Association’s Facebook or website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
Two injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Two people injured following motorcycle versus car crash
The Belpre homecoming entertainment lineup is announced.
Entertainment lineup for Belpre homecoming is announced
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
A slight risk for severe thunderstorms is in place for the southwestern portion of the Mid-Ohio...
Active Weather Ahead for the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Kitten season is coming early due to warm weather
Humane Societies are urging cat owners to spay and neuter
The Giving Cup
The Giving Cup adds another non-profit to their benefit
The Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority is looking at ways of reaching out to the public before...
MOV Transit Authority providing survey to public as a part of Belpre expansion
The Parkersburg Police Department wants the public to be careful of anyone saying they are an...
Parkersburg Police Dept. speaks on recent scam of someone identifying as officer
Latrobe Street Mission to use $500 thousand grant on first phase of remodel project
Latrobe Street Mission to use $500 thousand grant on first phase of remodel project