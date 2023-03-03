Former sheriff set for arraignment on charges related to time in office

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former sheriff is set to be arraigned on charges related to his time in office.

According to court documents, Keith Wood is set for arraignment on March 6 at 10:30 a.m. in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.

Wood is charged with one count each of fourth degree felony theft in office, fourth degree felony telecommunications fraud, fifth degree felony misuse of credit cards, first degree misdemeanor misues of credit cards and first degree misdemeanor soliciting or accepting improper compensation.

Wood will appear before Judge Scott Nesbaum who has been assigned to the case following Judge Linda Warner recusing herself from the case.

The former Meigs County Sheriff resigned on November 11, 2022. At the time he cited his health and his family for reasons he was stepping down as sheriff.

Wood has retained K. Robert Toy as his attorney in the matter. Wood told WTAP that he is, “Looking forward to the process and proving my innocence.”

