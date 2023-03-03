The Giving Cup adds another non-profit to their benefit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown Bank created a coffee shop in 2020. But it’s not your average coffee shop. ‘The Giving Cup’ is a donation based shop where 100% of the proceeds are given to local non profits.

Recently ‘The Giving Cup’ added North Star Child Advocacy Center formerly known as The Children’s Listening Place to their list of non profits.

North Star is one of only five local non profits that will now benefit from the community driven coffee shop.

“We’re really humbled to be chosen because everybody who is a non-profit in this county is deserving of some assistance. We look at our center to partner with business and organizations that are like minded,” North Star Executive Director, Greg Collins, said.

With this addition the coffee shop’s impact isn’t stopping here.

“To date so far we have collected over $25,000 in donations since opening and 100% of those donations are going back to the community and so we were really excited and felt like it was time for us to add another non profit. We currently have four so the newest one North Star is our fifth,” President/CEO, Sharon Anderson, said.

‘The Giving Cup’ will be opening another location on the southside of Parkersburg that will add additional non profits to their growing list.

“What that Parkersburg location is going to do for us is make it so accessible for people to stop in and provide us the assistance that I think it will multiply by 10s across the board,” Collins said.

