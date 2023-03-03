Humane Societies are urging cat owners to spay and neuter

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Humane societies are asking residents to get their pets spayed and neutered...

Executive Director with the Humane Society of Parkersburg, Gary McIntyre, says they currently don’t have an increase in kittens.

McIntyre went on to say that the recent warm weather will lead to an early kitten season, with people letting their cats out earlier.

They expect to start seeing kittens being born towards the end of March and early April.

McIntyre recommends pet owners to get their pets spayed or neutered as soon as they are able to.

The HSOP has a video on their Facebook page explaining how many kittens a cat can have in her lifetime.

