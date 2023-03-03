Latrobe Street Mission to use $500 thousand grant on first phase of remodel project

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Latrobe Street Mission will be using money from a substantial grant for capital improvements.

The mission received a $500 thousand grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank in Pittsburgh as a part of an award.

The mission’s executive director, Jim Sims says the money from this award will be used on the first of a three-phase remodeling project. The first phase includes a new roof over the dining hall and kitchen, the warehouse and new restrooms and showers.

Sims says that this money will be a significant step in getting the people the mission houses back on their feet and on track.

“Just so many things that we can add to the program to grow it. And to allow folks to get from survival to success. Which is our story,” says Sims.

Sims says that the next two phases will require another $500 thousand to complete the project.

