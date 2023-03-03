Lecture series at Campus Martius Museum

Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter will lead the series.
Kevin Ritter discusses upcoming lecture series.
Kevin Ritter discusses upcoming lecture series.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Campus Martius Museum will be hosting a lecture series March 7th and 9th.

Each lecture starts at 6:30 P.M. and will last approximately 45 minutes.

Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter will be leading the series.

Ritter previously taught History and Political Science at Western Michigan University, Ohio Valley University, and Washington State Community College.

The upcoming series is said to focus on the four great founding documents of America.

Space is limited for the two-part series. Call Campus Martius Museum to reserve your spot.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Two people injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
Man convicted on felony drug charges
Temperatures could fall below average for the month of March across the northern half of the...
Parkersburg had a warm February, but March may be different
Wood Co. man to serve time after rescheduled sentencing
Wood Co. man to serve time after rescheduled sentencing

Latest News

Marietta College PioPitch
Marietta College held a PioPitch brainstorming session
Applications are being accepted through March 15 for scholarships offered by both the college...
Nearly $400,000 to be awarded to Washington State Community College students
Wood County Commission proclaims American Red Cross Month in March 2023
Wood County Commission proclaims March American Red Cross Month
Striking ProFusion Industries employees were visited by the president of their union
President of International Chemical Workers Union visits striking workers at ProFusion Industries