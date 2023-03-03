Lecture series at Campus Martius Museum

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Campus Martius Museum will be hosting a lecture series March 7th and 9th.

Each lecture starts at 6:30 P.M. and will last approximately 45 minutes.

Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter will be leading the series.

Ritter previously taught History and Political Science at Western Michigan University, Ohio Valley University, and Washington State Community College.

The upcoming series is said to focus on the four great founding documents of America.

Space is limited for the two-part series. Call Campus Martius Museum to reserve your spot.

