Local superintendent is titled ‘Superintendent of the Year’

By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:27 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Music Educators Association named Wood County Schools’ Superintendent Christie Willis ‘Superintendent of the Year.’

The award was presented during a ceremony in Charleston.

According to a press release, local middle school teacher and director William Cosby nominated her.

He said that Willis puts the needs of her students before anything else, and that it’s showcased through her support of the arts.

According to a press release, Willis applauded the community and school system for their support, saying that the award is about them.

