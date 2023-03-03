Marietta College held a PioPitch brainstorming session

Marietta College PioPitch
Marietta College PioPitch(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College held their PioPitch brainstorming session this evening...

The session was held to discuss ways to help people live fulfilling lives and solve problems that organizations that are providing the assistance are facing.

This was a great night of problem solving according to Director of the Entrepreneurship Program Dr. Jacqueline Khorassani.

“It’s good for the young generation to become aware of of this type of social problems, and also think about what the solution might be. I think in that sense, it was a success. Of course this is just the start of the conversation,” said Dr. Khorassani.

If there is a problem that an organization is facing and would be interested in participating in a PioPitch send an email to entr@marietta.edu.

