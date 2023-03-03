PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Barklee! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!

Barklee is seven months old and he is hound mix. Barklee weighs 45 lbs.

Barklee is very friendly and loves to get outside and play. Barklee gets along with other dogs, cats, and kids. Barklee loves to give out kisses once he is comfortable with his new owner!

If you are looking to adopt Barklee or any other animals from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

