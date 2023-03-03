Morgan County man sentenced for trafficking a juvenile

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Morgan County man has been sentenced for trafficking a juvenile victim.

According to a statement from Morgan County Sheriff Douglas McGrath Office, Rusty Campbell was sentenced following guilty pleas to one count of first degree Felony Rape, one count of first degree Felony Human Trafficking and 10 counts of second degree Felony Pandering Obscenities involving a minor.

Campbell was trafficking a juvenile victim in exchange for money, methamphetamine and other favors, according to the statement. Campbell also was having sex with additional juvenile victims, creating child pornography and participating in an online group sharing explicit videos of child sexual abuse.

Judge John Wells sentenced to minimum of 30 years in prison. Campbell was sentenced to 15 years on the Human Trafficking charge, 10 years on the rape charge and 5 years each on the pandering charges. The pandering charges are to be served concurrently. The pandering, human trafficking, and rape charges are all to be served consecutively for a total of 30 years in prison.

If Campbell had been sentenced to the total maximums on each charge to be served concurrently, he could have been facing 106 years in prison. That sentencing was what Prosecutor Janna Woodburn asked for along with Victim’s Representative. Campbell was credited with 568 days served in the county regional jail since his arrest 18 months ago. As it stands, Campbell, 33, will be in his 60s before he is out of prison.

“My office, working in conjunction with Investigative Agents of the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the Morgan County Prosecutors Office, have once again shown that Justice CAN and WILL prevail in Morgan County. We will NOT tolerate people who bring harm to our children,” stated Sheriff McGrath.

Anyone with additional information or knowledge of additional victims of human trafficking is encouraged to contact the Task Force directly through the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 740-376-7070 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-3737-888.

