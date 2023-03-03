Morgan Local Schools to re-open and in-person instruction for all students to resume March 7

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Morgan Local Schools will re-open and in person instruction for all students will resume next Tuesday, March 7.

Remote learning will continue on March 6, with students returning to the classroom on March 7, according to Morgan Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Kristin Barker.

School bus transportation will be limited to pick up points throughout the county. Parents are encouraged to carpool or take their children to school. The transportation schedule will be posted on Monday.

A sack lunch will be available for students to purchase every day beginning on Tuesday.

All substitute workers have undergone and passed BCI and FBI background checks in accordance with the Ohio Department of Education Requirements.

Parents who have expressed an interest in helping as volunteers who have been board-approved are asked to stop by the main office of their preferred school building.

If you have not yet been board-approved but would like to assist, please stop by Central Office to sign up.

Morgan Local Schools will continue communicating directly with families via their all-call system, district Facebook page, and via news updates on the district web page: https://www.morganschools.org/article/1023358.

They encourage families to check their website and Facebook page – they will be adding new information as the strike situation develops.

