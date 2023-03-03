Morgan Local Schools will return to in-class learning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Early morning on March 3 Superintendent Dr. Kristin Barker announced that schools will go back to in-class learning starting March 7 with remote learning staying in place for March 6.

A transportation schedule will be posted by the school district March 6 but for now parents are encouraged to carpool their student to school.

O.A.P.S.E. Local 51 President, Tom Quaintance, says this decision by Superintendent Barker has placed no additional pressure on the group striking.

“We’ve had tremendous support from the community and a lot of the parents are with us and they’re willing to keep the kids out of school, at home until the strike is resolved,” Quaintance said.

Quaintance also added that they have sent their latest requests to Dr. Barker and as of today they have not heard word back.

WTAP has reached out for a comment from Morgan Local Schools but we have failed to receive a response.

As we learn more about the current situation WTAP will be sure to keep you updated.

