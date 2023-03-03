MOV Transit Authority providing survey to public as a part of Belpre expansion

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority is sending a survey out to the public as a part of a potential expansion.

The transit authority is coordinating this survey with the Wood Washington Wirt Interstate Planning Commission, the city of Belpre and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

This survey will be used by the transit authority and its partners to study the potential for transit service between Parkersburg and Belpre.

Transit system manager, Mike Kesterson says that this will not only be a great deal of help for transportation for people getting over the bridge, but for a lot of the senior population in Belpre.

“We are hoping that that will help those seniors have a more wide range of where they can travel to and get to the places where they need to go,” says Kesterson.

Kesterson says that a lot of the surveys that have been filled out are mostly positive.

There is no current timetable as to when the Transit Authority will be expanding to Belpre as Kesterson says it is still early.

