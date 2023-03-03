Parkersburg Detahcment of WVSP to conduct a sobriety check point on March 9

The Parkersburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint next Thursday, March 9.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint next Thursday, March 9.

The check point will be set up along West Virginia Route 95 and DuPont Rd. from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The check point will be set up in front of the State Farm Insurance office, with an alternate site being located on State Route 14 in the Boaz community.

The purpose of the check point is to deter impaired drivers, as well as to educate the public about the dangers of driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

The State Police urges the monitoring public to assist in their efforts to stop driving under the influence incidents by reporting impaired drivers.

