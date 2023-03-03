Parkersburg Police Dept. speaks on recent scam of someone identifying as officer

The Parkersburg Police Department wants the public to be careful of anyone saying they are an officer with the department and calling from a number that isn’t the station phone.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department wants to warn people about a scam.

Parkersburg police shared on its Facebook that a person has been contacting people and identifying as an officer with the department. The phone number the person is calling from is 681-295-0148 and the person is going by Sergeant David Gilmour — a fictitious officer — and that the person is asking for money in exchange for confidential legal matters.

Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says to be aware this is not how the department operates.

“The Parkersburg Police Department does not ask for money over the phone. As a matter of fact, the Parkersburg Police Department doesn’t ask you for money. Municipal court would ask you for any fines with a citation. But a sergeant, lieutenant, captain, patrolman with the Parkersburg Police Department would never call and solicit money or any type of payment over the phone,” says Chief Board.

Chief Board says that if anyone receives a call from someone saying they are a Parkersburg police officer to call the station. The number is 304-424-8444.

