Sen. Mike Azinger talks about the Religious Freedom Bill

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - House bill 3042 – or the “Religious Freedom” bill – gives people the right to act or refuse to act in a manner substantially motivated by a sincerely-held religious belief.

Because of this, the bill has been met with a lot of controversy since its introduction by the house in February. Due to those who oppose the bill saying this has the grounds to discriminate against religious minorities and those in the LGBTQ community.

However, supporters of the bill – like state senator, Mike Azinger – say that this bill isn’t designed to discriminate and is setup as a “judicial test” for courts to apply when people challenge government regulations.

“It’s a compelling interest test is all it is,” says Azinger. “There has to be, one a substantial burden, a compelling interest of the government. Does the government have a reason to interfere here? And then, if it does, do you use the least restrictive means? So, take people in different situations and scenarios.”

Azinger also says that this bill has had success in other states’ economy as a result of passing this similar legislation.

“If you look at what happens to the economies of the states that pass this bill, in terms of GDP growth, of 4.4 percent all the way up to eight percent in Texas, that draws young people to the state that passes the bill,” says Azinger. “And the same thing will happen in West Virginia.”

OutMOV’s president, Liz Hamperian provided a statement to WTAP about this bill:

OutMOV is carefully watching the West Virginia State Legislature. This session has been overtly brutal to our community, in particular transgender folks. They seem to be throwing multiple fear-based bills at the wall and seeing what sticks. The Religious Freedom bill is no different. This bill is clearly a way to get around laws that guarantee equal treatment. Our legislators scratch their heads over why young people don’t want to live in West Virginia and why people leave. Young people are not interested in living in a state that focuses on othering those they don’t understand instead of creating jobs, protecting the environment and improving our quality of life. I am proud to be an Appalachian, but I am personally angry and saddened by the direction our Legislature is going.

Azinger believes that the economic benefits and protection of first amendment rights will actually be what brings more young people to the state.

“This bill does not harm anybody, go after anybody,” says Azinger. “It just gives a religious freedom defense that is enshrined within the first amendment.”

This bill is currently waiting on Governor Jim Justice’s decision to go into law or not.

