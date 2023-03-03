TEAS Exam for Practical Nursing Program at Wood Co. Tech Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Practical Nursing Program at Wood County Technical Center (WCTC) will hold entrance exams.

The Test for Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) is a part of the requirement for entering the Practical Nursing Program.

The Practical Nursing Coordinator Beth Carter said they like to see scores at a proficient level.

This is a good opportunity for people who are looking to enter the nursing field according to Carter.

“This is a good time to enter the nursing field because there’s such a need for nursing. It’s not hard to find job placements,” said Carter.

The exam will be held the 2nd Wednesday of each month, wrapping up in May.

Registration is $70 for the exam and to sign up call 304-420-9501.

For more information on the exam visit the ATI TEAS Exam and for more information on the program visit the Practical Nursing Program at WCTC.

