TEAS Exam for Practical Nursing Program at Wood Co. Tech Center

Applicants will need to take the TEAS exam for the Practical Nursing Program
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Practical Nursing Program at Wood County Technical Center (WCTC) will hold entrance exams.

The Test for Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) is a part of the requirement for entering the Practical Nursing Program.

The Practical Nursing Coordinator Beth Carter said they like to see scores at a proficient level.

This is a good opportunity for people who are looking to enter the nursing field according to Carter.

“This is a good time to enter the nursing field because there’s such a need for nursing. It’s not hard to find job placements,” said Carter.

The exam will be held the 2nd Wednesday of each month, wrapping up in May.

Registration is $70 for the exam and to sign up call 304-420-9501.

For more information on the exam visit the ATI TEAS Exam and for more information on the program visit the Practical Nursing Program at WCTC.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
Two injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Two people injured following motorcycle versus car crash
The Belpre homecoming entertainment lineup is announced.
Entertainment lineup for Belpre homecoming is announced
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
A slight risk for severe thunderstorms is in place for the southwestern portion of the Mid-Ohio...
Active Weather Ahead for the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Kitten season is coming early due to warm weather
Humane Societies are urging cat owners to spay and neuter
The Giving Cup
The Giving Cup adds another non-profit to their benefit
The Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority is looking at ways of reaching out to the public before...
MOV Transit Authority providing survey to public as a part of Belpre expansion
The Parkersburg Police Department wants the public to be careful of anyone saying they are an...
Parkersburg Police Dept. speaks on recent scam of someone identifying as officer
Latrobe Street Mission to use $500 thousand grant on first phase of remodel project
Latrobe Street Mission to use $500 thousand grant on first phase of remodel project