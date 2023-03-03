Vienna officials go over the proposed budget

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council along with other officials met to discuss the proposed budget Thursday night.

Mayor Rapp said, “..., and the budget includes two new positions - a civilian detective for the police department and a safety inspector position for the fire department.”

Rapp explained that the safety inspector would inspect and file reports on all Vienna businesses.

“..., so that we can get those inspections done and have an additional man on the clock during the day in case we have a fire call,” he said.

Rapp clarified that it is a safety inspection, not “a full blown fire inspection” but there will be a set of guidelines to follow.

Councilman Roger Bibbee said that officials have been concerned about the fire department’s lack of manpower for a while.

“There’s times and there’s areas in the day where….you know, we get a fire call and we could be hurtin’. The response is, you know, very thin...,” he said.

Bibbee clarified that he was not blaming the fire department for this.

Another topic brought up at the meeting was Spencer’s Landing.

Council woman Kim Williams questioned why there isn’t any money dedicated to developing Spencer’s Landing in the proposed budget.

“We’ve owned this property for almost 10 years now and we got the certificate of completion in October of 2020 so….at some point in time we need to pull the trigger and start thinking about how we want to develop it,” she said.

Rapp told WTAP that he is not aiming to put Spencer’s Landing development in the budget.

“We have no plan and we’re working on major projects as far as the kayak launch and the swimming pool,” he explained.

Williams suggested putting in restrooms, among other ideas.

Council woman Melissa Elam said that she would be on board if there was a plan.

Councilman Chris Mancuso suggested at least considering putting some money aside this year to hire an engineering and design firm to come up with a design.

Also at the meeting, Park Department Director Steve Black talked about replacing the two old bridges by the playground at Jackson Park. He wants the replacements ADA compliant.

“If I hear complaints from people, which are rare, it’s the bridges. And, for me, I’m not a really huge guy but, when I walk across those things, the rails are about mid-thigh so, if I take a stumble, it could get real ugly real fast,” he said.

Black told WTAP that nothing bad has happened safety-wise but the bridges could be a hazard.

Council will debate and vote on the budget on March 16th at 6pm.

A new development relating to the baseball and soccer fields resolution came up at the meeting as well. The new baseball fields may be built at a different location than planned because the land might not work for the project.

