Vienna Public Library celebrates Dr. Seuss’s Birthday

Vienna Public Library celebrated Dr. Seuss’s birthday with local children.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Children gathered at the Vienna Public Library to celebrate a famous children’s author’s birthday.

Thursday was the birthday of Dr. Seuss. The author of many famous and loved children’s books and characters, such as “Cat in the Hat,” “Horton Hears a Who,” and “The Lorax.”

Officials with the Vienna Public Library say that they are glad to see children continuing to enjoy the author’s work, and the impact he continues to have on kids today.

“Yeah, I think he’s pretty timeless in his stories and the art. So, kids still love it,” says youth services coordinator, Tracey Simonton.

Children got a chance to color, eat cupcakes and watch Dr. Seuss movies.

