Brookelyn Reynolds signs with West Liberty University

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Brookelyn Reynolds, a track & field runner from Williamstown High School, has officially signed with West Liberty University to continue her running career and academics in college.

After a very successful career running for the Yellowjackets, Brookelyn now uses her skills to get herself a college education and continue her love for her sport at the next level.

While running for the Hilltoppers, Brookelyn plans to study speech pathology while attending West Liberty University.

