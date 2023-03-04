Brookelyn Reynolds signs with West Liberty University

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Brookelyn Reynolds, a track & field runner from Williamstown High School, has officially signed with West Liberty University to continue her running career and academics in college.

After a very successful career running for the Yellowjackets, Brookelyn now uses her skills to get herself a college education and continue her love for her sport at the next level.

While running for the Hilltoppers, Brookelyn plans to study speech pathology while attending West Liberty University.

